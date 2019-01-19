Cardi B's daughter loves her mother's music.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker welcomed her daughter Kulture Kiari - whom she has with estranged husband Offset - into the world just six months ago, but it seems the tot is already following in the footsteps of her musical star parents, as she's a fan of her mother's songs, including 'I Like It' and 'Taki Taki'.

Cardi also noted that the tot loves her father's hit 'Ric Flair Drip' as well as 'Mi Gente' by J Balvin, and ''the whole baby shark mixtape''.

On Twitter, the 26-year-old rapper wrote: ''SONGS KULTURE LIKES ,TAKI TAKI,I LIKE IT,RIC FLAIR DRIP ,MI GENTE by J Balvin and the whole baby shark mixtape. (sic)''

And Kulture is working hard on learning her first words too, but after watching her Migos rapper father on TV, Cardi is concerned the tot might end up saying ''dada'' before ''mama''.

She added in another tweet: ''KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said ''Da'' .....If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed Henny got it on video too . (sic)''

The news comes after it was recently reported that Cardi and Offset may have gotten back together after splitting at the end of the year, when they were seen holidaying in Puerto Rico.

The couple reportedly want to work on their marriage for the sake of their daughter, but Cardi isn't thought to have started wearing her wedding ring again just yet.

A source said at the time: Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together ... She plans to spend time and celebrate the holiday [in the Dominican Republic].''