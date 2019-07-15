Cardi B's daughter Kulture had a ''lit'' first birthday.

The 'Bodak Yellow' htimaker took to social media on Sunday (14.07.19) to thank her family and friends for coming out to mark her daughter's milestone birthday.

She said in a video posted on Instagram: ''Hi guys, so I just wanted to say, thank ya'll so much for coming to Kulture's birthday party. It was so lit that I lost my motherf***ing nail. Let me tell ya'll something, ya'll made it lit was the fact that I had got there, the lights went off in the party, it was like a whole hour with no lights, no music. But it was ... lit! And then when we got the power ... turned the music and some lights on, it got lit again. But with no air conditioner. So we was literally melting, but people were still dancing, having fun.

''And then the lights came completely back on. But then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave. And it's 'cause of ya'll and it was such a fun party. Thank you so much.''

Offset revealed he was planning a ''big party'' for his daughter Kulture's first birthday.

He said: ''I'm flying out there to New York right after I leave here. We got a big party this weekend, on Saturday. You just gotta see, it's gonna be everywhere. It's gonna be a big, big, big, big, big party, though. It's our first child together, so it's a big celebration.

The 'I Like It' rapper admitted she was planning to splash out $400,000 on Kulture's birthday.

She said: ''Kulture birthday party no lie, I'm spending about $400,000. And it's like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that's because it's her first birthday party and s**t costs!''

The couple have also spent $100,000 on a special gift for Kulture's first birthday. They commissioned celebrity jeweller Eliantte to create a pendant and chain inspired by her favourite TV show, 'Word Party', and the custom piece is made from diamonds, white gold and enamel.