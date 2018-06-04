Cardi B's baby boots her ''harder and faster'' when her fiance Offset leaves for work.

The 'Be Careful' hitmaker has been feeling ''so uncomfortable'' over the past two days and has noticed her unborn daughter - who is due to be born over the next few weeks - becomes more aggressive towards her when the rapper is away working on music.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 24-year-old star said: ''Why is it that every time babyfather leaves that's when i start getting heart burn ,cramps ,back pains ,baby start kicking harder and faster ..Like wtf?? I Been so uncomfortable for the past 2 days Do babies get attach to people even if they in the belly ? (sic).''

When a fan told her that her fiance should be staying home and looking after her, Cardi explained that he's got to work and she's not allowed to travel anymore.

She said: ''We be together 247 ..Daddy gotta work tho and i can't travel much (sic).''

The 'I Like It' rapper had an inkling her daughter had a feisty attitude earlier on in the pregnancy when she told reporters at the MET Gala that she's been trying to ''fight'' her.

She said at the time: ''Oh, she wants to fight me! [My dress weighs] about 35 pounds plus baby. It's OK though, I used to go up the project stairs. Shorty weighs three and a half pounds. She do! She do weigh three and a half pounds. That's pretty good for seven months because I was born five pounds.''

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy whilst co-hosting 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' at the beginning of the March following rumours that she was expecting - speculation she played down at the time by claiming she was just ''fat.''