Cardi B's baby daughter is her ''boss''.

The 25-year-old rapper gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari - whom she has with her husband and Migos rapper Offset - just two weeks ago, and has said the tot is already ruling the roost, as she ''wants everything'' her mother can give her.

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Thursday (26.07.18), she said: ''I met my match. She is very demanding. I can't believe I have a boss. I really have a boss. When my baby wanna eat, she wanna eat. It's not like, 'Oh, three minutes,' no. 'Gimme the milk now!' You gotta burp her right away - everything, everything, everything. She wants everything.''

And the 'Bodack Yellow' hitmaker proved her baby is indeed her boss earlier in the day, as she revealed she would be pulling out of her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars in order to focus on her tot.

She wrote in a message to her fans: ''I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.

''Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so sensitive and understanding.''

And Bruno quickly responded on Twitter with a message of his own for Cardi, promising that they would play 'Bodak Yellow' every night just for her.

He tweeted: ''Most important thing is you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know that we will share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24K Magic Tour. Love, Bruno.''