Cardi B's baby daughter can climb the stairs.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's little girl Kulture may have only just turned one year old, but she certainly knows how to get around the house as she's already trying to push her luck by sneaking up the wooden stairs when her mother's back is turned.

The brunette beauty managed to capture the cheeky moment on camera as she instructed the little one to ''get down'' for fear she may fall and hurt herself.

But Kulture, who was giggling at the 26-year-old rapper, was having none of it and she proceeded to race up to the next step before Cardi scooped her up in her arms and placed her down on the ground in front of her electric pink car.

Her daring behaviour comes just days after Cardi and her husband Offset splashed out an extortionate amount on Kulture's first birthday over the weekend.

Cardi said after the bash: ''Hi guys, so I just wanted to say, thank ya'll so much for coming to Kulture's birthday party. It was so lit that I lost my motherf***ing nail. Let me tell ya'll something, ya'll made it lit was the fact that I had got there, the lights went off in the party, it was like a whole hour with no lights, no music. But it was ... lit! And then when we got the power ... turned the music and some lights on, it got lit again. But with no air conditioner. So we was literally melting, but people were still dancing, having fun.

''And then the lights came completely back on. But then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave. And it's 'cause of ya'll and it was such a fun party. Thank you so much.''