Cardi B has returned to work.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker only gave birth to her daughter Kulture, whom she has with her husband Offset, three weeks ago but, although she recently said she hates leaving her little girl even if it's for a ''second'', she's already headed back to the studio.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 25-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of her studio and simply captioned it: ''Work.''

She later added: ''Today I'm going to finally step out and hit the studio.

''Cook up some new music for yaa (sic)''

The brunette beauty's decision to go back to work will no doubt raise a few eyebrows as just last week she pulled out of her supporting role on Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' tour in September because she didn't feel ready to leave her daughter.

She said in a statement: ''I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.

''Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so sensitive and understanding.''

Although she's planning to take some time off work to focus on her little one, Cardi previously said she was worried that her career would be over now that she's a mother.

She said: ''A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career.

''[When I told people]. It was like, 'You can't do this. This might f**k up your career.' ''