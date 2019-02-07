Cardi B refused to go to marriage counselling with Offset.

The high-profile duo separated last year after the 'I Like It' rapper accused the Migos star of being unfaithful, but they were said to be trying to work things out for the sake of their six-month-old baby daughter Kulture.

The 26-year-old star has now opened up about the state of their relationship and despite reports that they have since reconciled, Cardi insists ''nothing'' could make her ''change her mind'' over her decision to leave him.

Speaking to the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.

''I didn't want to go to marriage counselling. He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind.''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker had said that she was missing having sex with Offset in December, after they split, and the pair have since been spotted together though never have confirmed a full reunion.

Cardi has made it clear that she won't be jumping back into bed with her husband just because she ''likes sex'' and is ''sexual'' - because she wants to be a ''good example'' to her baby daughter.

She said: ''If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage that just means you think I'm a sleaze. And I'm not. I have a kid -- I have to show an example.

''Just because I'm out there and very sexual doesn't mean that I have to be whorish. I like to have sex. That doesn't mean I have to have it with everybody, not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world.''

Cardi also opened up about motherhood and how she felt like ''the world was heavy on [her] shoulders'' when she suffered from postpartum depression.

She added: ''I thought I was going to avoid it. When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, 'Well, I'm doing good right now, I don't think that's going to happen.'

''But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.''