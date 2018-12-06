Cardi B has received an apology from Offset's alleged mistress.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker revealed on Wednesday (05.12.18) she and her husband had split after a year of marriage because they have ''grown out of love'', and shortly afterwards, numerous screenshots of texts and direct messages between the Migos rapper and models Summer Bunni and Cuban Doll in which he tried to arrange a threesome were leaked online.

And now Summer has said she is ''very sorry'' for any part she had to play in the split and insisted she never wanted to ''break up'' a family.

In a video she sent to TMZ, she said: ''No, I have not spoken to Cardi B, but I would like to her know that I'm a very genuine person and I'm not here to break up her family or mess up what she has going on with her husband.

''I'm very sorry that this has happened and I'm very sorry that I didn't think about my worth as a young lady, and I just hope that she can overcome this.

''I know that her and Offset do have love for each other -- I can tell -- so I just hope that with this she can just focus on her love for Offset.''

Summer admitted she feels ''ashamed'' of herself but insisted she hadn't ''messed with'' Offset since he and Cardi welcomed their daughter Kulture into the world in July.

She said: ''I have not messed with Offset since he's had his baby. I didn't know how serious this marriage was.

''A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, 'yo, I'm the reason they're getting a divorce.'

''I feel ashamed. It's a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.''

The model also shared a note in Instagram, in which she admitted she had been ''wrong'' and had ''failed''.

She wrote: ''Goodmorning, a quick letter to the fans, followers and social media outlets.

''During this last 48 hours, I haven't enjoyed the social media frenzy. not only is it draining but humbling. I will always be woman enough to admit when I'm wrong, and in this situation I was.

''Seeing another woman's pain does not bring me any joy, nor do I think it's funny. I've always been for women supporting each other but in this situation, not only myself but others have failed. I separated myself from certain situations and people for a reason.

''This is not a letter for sympathy but acknowledgment to everyone whom as questions. Going into 2019 focused and dedicated to becoming a better me. Thank y'all - summer.(sic)''

Cuban Doll briefly referenced the scandal on her own Instagram page, asking for people to be nicer to Summer.

She wrote: ''Nobody broke nobody up. That s**t is OLD news. Y'all JUST finding out (sic).''

Offset and Cardi have yet to comment on the screenshots.