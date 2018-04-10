Cardi B has pulled out of Wireless Festival after confirming her pregnancy.

The 'MotorSport' rapper is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset, and has decided to cancel her appearance at the event held at Finsbury Park in north London between July 6 and July 8, as she is due to give birth to the couple's little boy or girl in the coming months.

However, it looks like her replacement could be announced in the next line-up announcement on Thursday (12.04.18).

The festival announced on Twitter: ''Huge news over the weekend! Congratulations to @iamcardib !

Unfortunately this means she won't be performing at Wireless this year. Next announcement coming Thursday! (sic)''

Cardi's fiancé's hip-hop trio Migos look to still be performing though, along with the likes of Stormzy, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Wiley, J Hus and Giggs.

Cardi, 25, showed off her growing baby bump on 'Saturday Night Live' on Saturday (07.04.18).

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker finally put an end to speculation she's carrying a baby by swapping her loose-fitting outfit for a bodycon white gown during her second performance on the show, though she didn't comment on the news.

As she sang the first lines of the song, only Cardi's upper body was shown on screen, before the camera panned back and revealed her fuller figure.

It has been claimed the 25-year-old singer is around seven months pregnant.

Cardi has previously dismissed speculation she's carrying a child.

Asked about the rumours on Instagram recently, she replied: ''No b***h I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.''

However, she also hinted last week that she wouldn't make an official pregnancy announcement and people would only find out for definite if the gossip was true when she goes on to have the baby.

She said: ''I'm not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don't arrive, then you gonna know what the f**k is going on.''