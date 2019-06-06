Cardi B has pulled out of Parklife Festival.

The 26-year-old rapper was due to headline the music spectacle at Manchester's Heaton Park, north west England, on Saturday (08.06.19), but she has been forced to withdraw, just a month after she postponed several shows to recover from plastic surgery.

A tweet on the official Parklife Twitter account posted on Wednesday night (05.06.19) read: ''We have just been notified that Cardi B will be unable to perform this weekend.

''We are currently working on an updated schedule, please see below for the full statement.''

The statement reads: ''As some of you will have seen, Cardi B was forced to cancel some performances in May. The Parklife team have just been notified that Cardi now also needs to pull out of Parklife this weekend. As such there will be some changes to the previously advertised lineup, stage splits, and times. We are working on this currently.''

Parklife bosses said sorry to supporters for the ''late notice'', but admitted they had ''only just'' received confirmation of Cardi's withdrawal from the festival.

They added: ''We are very sorry for the late notice but have only just had confirmation from Cardi's team that she will not be able to perform. We all remain super excited for Parklife this weekend and cannot wait to see you in a completely transformed Heaton Park.

''The fully updated scheduled will be available via the Parklife app from 7pm on Friday.''

Last month, Cardi's representative Patientce Foster revealed the rapper was under ''strict doctor's orders'' to postpone her remaining shows in May.

She said: ''Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.

''She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.''