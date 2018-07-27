Cardi B has pulled out of touring with Bruno Mars in order to focus on her baby Kulture.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmakes was due to join Bruno on his '24K Magic' tour in September but she now says she is not physically ready for a rigorous touring schedule after giving birth on July 10.

She wrote in a message to her fans: ''I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing.

''Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road. I hope you guys understand this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so sensitive and understanding.''

And Bruno quickly responded on Twitter with a message of his own for Cardi, promising that they would play 'Bodak Yellow' every night just for her.

He tweeted: ''Most important thing is you and your family's health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know that we will share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play Bodak Yellow every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24K Magic Tour. Love, Bruno.''

Kulture is the first baby for Cardi, 25, and the fourth child for her husband Offset, 26.

A source recently said: ''Cardi was so excited to have the baby early and has been nothing but head over heels with her baby girl. She had a smooth delivery and the baby was definitely ready to be here early. Cardi is obsessed with Kulture and is already very attached and overprotective. She has let her family and a few friends see the baby, but has mainly been spending a lot of time alone at home with Offset. Offset has been very helpful because he's been through this before and knows the ropes. Cardi loves him even more after seeing him hold their baby girl.''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted she was worried when she found out she was expecting because of her chart success, especially after she was advised by friends and her team that it wouldn't be a good idea.

She admitted: ''A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career.

''[When I told people]. It was like, 'You can't do this. This might f**k up your career.' ''

After news of her pregnancy leaked out, Atlantic Records recommended Cardi worked on her new album away from New York to avoid distractions but she was too tired to concentrate when she got into a Los Angeles recording studio.

She said: ''We were making green juice and coffee. I used to tell God, 'Please don't make me sleepy.' ''

She eventually confessed her pregnancy to the sound engineer and asked him and the recording team just to follow her where she had appearances booked to work as and when they were able to, and she impressed label bosses with her stamina.

Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman said: ''All of the creative team kind of followed her around the country, from L.A. to Miami to Atlanta to New York, back to Atlanta.

''I was blown away by her stamina, plus her inner strength and her creative instincts.''