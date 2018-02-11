Cardi B is proud that hip-hop is ''always'' in the charts.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is thrilled to see her genre of music ''controlling the music industry''.

She said: ''In America, I always look at the charts. Hip-hop is always there. We are controlling the music industry. We control the fashion world. I don't give a f**k if the fashion comes from a runway or if a Caucasian woman is walking it, once a coloured person wears something, that's when everybody wants to wear it.

''We always influence. When you see the Olympics, who always wins? Coloured folks. We win everything. We are a big influence and people want to take that shit away. People like Donald Trump, they're always going to make us feel like we're less. But it's okay, because a bitch like me knows the truth. It don't matter if the government and the Republicans try to make us feel like we're not, cos we is. I know the truth ... We run the s**t! We influence. We run everything.''

And the 25-year-old rapper opened up about being bullied in the past.

She added to i-D magazine: ''I was getting picked on for the way I dressed. I got jumped in the sixth grade real bad and after that, it changed me. It really, really did change me. In middle school and high school, it doesn't matter how tough you are, or it doesn't matter if you stand for s**t, you ain't nobody if you ain't in a gang. People influence you and tell you that you should join this or you should join that. Then again, it's a great experience. I wouldn't be able to rap about the things that I rap about now [if I hadn't grown up there].''