Cardi B got her husband Offset's name tattooed on her because he has a ''fat'' penis.
The 'I Like It' hitmaker may have tied the knot with the 27-year-old rapper back in 2017 and have 15-month-old daughter Kulture with him, but she has admitted she decided to get his moniker etched behind her knee because she's obsessed with his manhood.
In reply to a video of her parading her bikini body on Twitter, a fan said: ''why cardi tattoo this n***** name on her lmao (sic).''
To which the 26-year-old star replied: ''Cause his d**k fat''
Cardi may be willing to share details on her husband's private parts but there are some areas of her life she'd prefer to keep close to her chest - like her pregnancy with Kulture.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker didn't announce her pregnancy until she was unable to hide her bump anymore as she was worried having a baby would destroy her career.
However, it seems she'll take a different approach when she and Offset decide to have a second child as she wants to try after she's released her second album and gone on tour.
Sharing her plans with her fans on Instagram Live, Cardi said: ''I've got two songs that I definitely want to put on my album.
''And so this my plan.
''Let me tell you about my plan is. My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album. And right after I finish my album, I'm going to rehearse for a tour.
''I'm already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything is going good.''
On when she ideally wants to add to her brood, she added: ''I'm working on my album, I already have two songs, I actually have three but I am not sure about one of them.
''I'm working on it and then after that I want to rehearse, rehearse for my tour and get ready for my f***ing tour and after my tour I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid.''
