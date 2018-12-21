Cardi B plans to ''reset'' in 2019 after splitting from husband Offset.

The 'I Like It' rapper has opened up about her difficult end to the year and how she is looking forward to what the next 12 months have in store for her and her baby daughter Kulture.

In an interview with 'Extra', she said: ''Everything is good!

''I'm very excited for 2019 - I just feel like it's going to be a reset.''

Adding that 2018 ''was the good, bad, and the ugly year, a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of ugly all mixed together.''

The 26-year-old star says that her priority is to protect the five-month-old tot from the ''evil world''.

She said: ''A lot of things scare me ... I never wanted to protect somebody so much, I just want to protect my baby. 'Oh, my gosh, you're so innocent and this world is so evil.'''

The 'Money' hitmaker says she wants to teach Kulture to be confident and not ''give a f***''.

She added: ''I just want to also protect her. I guess she's born in fame ... I just want early to teach her to be confident ... I know when she starts reading and she sees how mean the world is, I just want her to be like, 'I'm fabulous and rich and I don't give a f***.'''

It has been claimed that Offset is going to spend Christmas with his daughter, but Cardi insists she has no idea where or how she will be spending the festive period.

She said: ''Everybody want to spend time with Kulture, so it's like, 'Oh my goodness where am I going to spend it?'''

The Migos star recently crashed his ex's set at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, along with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign made out of white and red roses, but although she rejected his apology, he still thought it was the right thing to do.

He tweeted recently: ''All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too. A n***a was just trying .....thank god I ain't got no balloons sheeesh (sic)''

The very public gesture came just a day after Offset celebrated his 27th birthday and proclaimed his only wish for his special day was to reunite with his wife.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: ''I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back, Cardi. We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband. I'm trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologise to you Cardi. I love you. Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you.''