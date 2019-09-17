Cardi B has revealed she is hoping to get pregnant after she wraps her next tour and album.
Cardi B is planning to have another child after her next tour and album.
The 'Clout' rapper has revealed she is currently in talks for a ''tour deal'' and has a couple of songs ready for her follow-up to her debut studio album 'Invasion of Privacy', which she wants to release before giving her 12-month-old daughter Kulture - whom she has with husband Offset - a baby sister or brother.
Sharing her plans with her fans on Instagram Live, Cardi said: ''I've got two songs that I definitely want to put on my album.
''And so this my plan.
''Let me tell you about my plan is.
''My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album.
''And right after I finish my album, I'm going to rehearse for a tour.
''I'm already working on a tour deal.
''Point is that everything is going good.''
On when she ideally wants to add to her brood, she added: ''I'm working on my album, I already have two songs, I actually have three but I am not sure about one of them.
''I'm working on it and then after that I want to rehearse, rehearse for my tour and get ready for my f***ing tour and after my tour I want to have a kid.
''I want to have another kid.''
The 26-year-old rapper previously revealed she wants to have more children but she wanted to wait until Kulture was ''a little bigger''.
Speaking in February, she said: ''I want a second child, but I got so much things to do first.
''It's like, I want to learn more, you know?
''It's not that easy to have a child, so you just want to learn more and more and the process and wait 'til they get a little bit bigger.''
