Cardi B is planning to launch her own music festival.

The 26-year-old rapper is said to be hoping to attract the likes of Stormzy to play at her well-backed spectacle in 2020.

A source said: ''Cardi has been working on her own festival for months and has backing from investors.''

As well as getting in touch with Stormzy about potentially performing, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is also said to have contacted British act Jorja Smith about taking to the stage at her festival.

The source added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She is actively seeking British acts because she knows how huge they could be if they break the US.''

Earlier this summer, Cardi was forced to pull out of Parklife Festival at Manchester's Heaton Park, north west England, just days before the event.

A tweet on the official Parklife Twitter account read: ''We have just been notified that Cardi B will be unable to perform this weekend.

''We are currently working on an updated schedule, please see below for the full statement.''

The statement read: ''As some of you will have seen, Cardi B was forced to cancel some performances in May. The Parklife team have just been notified that Cardi now also needs to pull out of Parklife this weekend. As such there will be some changes to the previously advertised lineup, stage splits, and times. We are working on this currently.''

It came just a month after Cardi postponed several shows to recover from plastic surgery.

In May, Cardi's representative Patientce Foster revealed the rapper was under ''strict doctor's orders'' to postpone her remaining shows that month.

She said: ''Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.

''She's very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.''