Cardi B outbid herself at an auction at Rihanna's Diamond Ball.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker hilariously upped her own stakes as she bid for a special signed copy of Rihanna's upcoming coffee table book at the charity auction on Thursday (12.09.19).

Cardi bid $106,000 for the designer book, despite the auctioneer asking for $110,000. When one bidder upped the amount to $107,000, Cardi then offered $108,000 before bidding $111,000.

The auctioneer even joked with her: ''Do you know how this works?''

Cardi previously called for people to support female rappers, highlighting the likes of Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, and Chika as a few lyrical rappers that deserve more recognition.

She said: ''There's a lot of female rappers who be rapping they ass off and don't be talking about their p***y and don't be talking about getting down on dirty and y'all don't be supporting them. So don't blame that s**t on us, when y'all not the ones supporting them. It seems that's what people want to hear. When I did 'Be Careful,' people we're talking mad s**t in the beginning. If that's what people ain't trying to hear, then alright, I'm gonna go rap about my p***y again.''

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper's comments come after she was named Songwriter of the Year at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards last month, and used her acceptance speech to call for people to stop pitting female rappers against one another.

She said on stage at the event: ''I just want to say I'm very grateful. Sometimes I feel like I'm not doing too much because when it comes to female rappers, it's like you're never doing too much or they're always pitting you against another female rapper. People on my team are like, 'Cardi, you're crazy. You won a Grammy. Cardi, all your songs are charting.' [With] everybody saying I'm not this or that, sometimes I gotta see it and feel it for myself because it's hard. Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my ass off ... Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honour for me.''