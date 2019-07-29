Cardi B missed her daughter's first steps.

The 26-year-old rapper was devastated when she missed the milestone from her little girl Kulture as she was busy with a meet and greet at the show and wasn't able to take younger sister Hennessy Carolina or her husband Offset's calls.

Explaining what happened in a series of Instagram stories, she said: ''I'm doing a meet and greet, right? And Hennessy calls me with Kulture, and I'm like, 'I'm doing a meet and greet right now, I'ma call you guys right back.' He always witnesses the good s**t! My baby starting to walk already. I can't take it. I can't take it!''

Cardi previously admitted she experiences ''mum guilt'' when she has to travel with her daughter.

She said: ''I do experience that mom guilt, you know? She's here, but it makes me sad sometimes because it's like, 'Oh my gosh, all that traveling.' I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up ... every single time that she gets on an airplane, it's all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop.

''And sometimes I wake up in the morning and she's in my bed and I just want to cuddle and [I can't]. It is getting harder because she knows me. She recognises more now and that's, like, you can just tell she wants me to be there. Sometimes, when she sees me leaving, she looks up and goes, 'B***h, where you going?'''