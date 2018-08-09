Cardi B's hairstylist dyed her hair blue to match her Lamborghini.

Hairstylist Cliff Vmir has been the creator of the star's most daring looks to date and readily agreed when the new-mum asked for her hair to be the same hue as her new blue supercar.

Cliff said: ''I think we work so well together because Cardi is crazy and daring. You never really know what she's going to do and say. She did just get gifted a blue Lamborghini and she was like, 'Cliff, I gotta get that colour,' and she was so happy. I mixed together four different dyes and we got exactly the colour she wanted.

When asked about the multi-colour wig Cardi - who recently gave birth to daughter Kulture with her rapper husband Offset - sported during her pregnancy, Cliff noted: ''For the multi-colour, I was so scared to do that because she sent me a picture of a girl with all this different colour hair and I was like, 'Girl, I don't know how that's gonna look.' She was like,'No, I know.' And so we did it and it turned out great. Each of these looks range from $1,500 to $2,000.''

Cliff worked with the chart-topping rapper before she rose to fame with her hit 'Bodak Yellow' and now works with other stars including 'I Love New York's' Tiffany Pollard, 36, and 30-year-old model, Blac Chyna.

In an interview with Refinery29, Cliff added: ''I've been working with Cardi back before she was on 'Love & Hip-Hop'; it was when she was still stripping. She would come into Delaware, where I was one of the hottest hairstylists, but I was never available because of scheduling conflicts.

''Finally, one time I was in New York in 2015, her manager contacted me to do her hair and ever since then, we try to meet up every other month. Because I have been doing her hair for so long, she's still the exact same Cardi and she's open to trying new things.''

The rapper was recently pictured with her blue locks on Instagram when she hung out 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' stars Kim, 37 and momager Kris, 62 at their home.