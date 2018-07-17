Cardi B has scooped 10 nominations at this year's MTV Video Music Awards but she's got some tough competition as she's up against Jay Z and Beyonce, who have bagged eight nods.
Cardi B has led the way at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with 10 nominations.
The 'Be Careful' hitmaker - who gave birth to her daughter Kulture earlier this months - has had a record-breaking year thus far and it looks set to get even better after she swept the board with an impressive amount of nods ahead of the forthcoming music ceremony.
The 25-year-old rapper managed to bag nominations for Artist of the Year and Best New Artist, while her 'Finesse' remix with Bruno Mars received five nods - including Video of the Year and Song of the Year - and her 'Dinero' collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled is in with the shot of scooping the trophy for Best Latin Song of the Year.
'Bartier Cardi' - featuring 21 Savage - is also up for Best Hip-Hop and Best Collaboration.
Cardi is yet to comment on her impressive amount of nominations, but the usually-active social media user has been relatively quiet since becoming a mother a few weeks ago.
Jay Z and Beyonce - who released their joint album 'Everything is Love' earlier this year - followed closely behind Cardi with eight nominations across the board, with their hit song 'Apesh**' from the LP scooping Video of the Year and Best Collaboration nods.
Childish Gambino and Drake both secured seven nominations, while Bruno Mars got six, but there is an an opportunity for another artist to wiggle their way in and secure a few gongs as the Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello bagged five nods each, while Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled and Young Thug sat at the lower end with an impressive four nominations each.
The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20.
The nominees of the 2018 MTV VMAs in the major categories are as follows;
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left to Cry'
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - 'Havana'
The Carters - 'APES**T'
Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'
Drake - 'God's Plan'
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - 'Havana'
Drake - 'God's Plan'
Dua Lipa - 'New Rules'
Ed Sheeran - 'Perfect'
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - 'rockstar'
Best New Artist
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
Best Collaboration
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - 'Meant to Be'
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'
The Carters - 'APES**T'
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - 'Dinero'
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - '1-800-273-8255'
N.E.R.D & Rihanna - 'Lemon'
Push Artist of the Year
July 2018 - Chloe x Halle
June 2018 - Sigrid
May 2018 - Lil Xan
April 2018 - Hayley Kiyoko
March 2018 - Jessie Reyez
February 2018 - Tee Grizzley
January 2018 - Bishop Briggs
December 2017 - Grace VanderWaal
November 2017 - Why Don't We
October 2017 - PRETTYMUCH
September 2017 - SZA
August 2017 - Kacy Hill
July 2017 - Khalid
June 2017 - Kyle
May 2017 - Noah Cyrus
Best Pop
Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left to Cry'
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - 'Havana'
Demi Lovato - 'Sorry Not Sorry'
Ed Sheeran - 'Perfect'
P!nk - 'What About Us'
Shawn Mendes - 'In My Blood'
Best Dance
Avicii ft. Rita Ora - 'Lonely Together'
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'
The Chainsmokers - 'Everybody Hates Me'
David Guetta & Sia - 'Flames'
Marshmello ft. Khalid - 'Silence'
Zedd & Liam Payne - 'Get Low (Street Video)'
Best Rock
Fall Out Boy - 'Champion'
Foo Fighters - 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood'
Imagine Dragons - 'Whatever It Takes'
Linkin Park - 'One More Light'
Panic! At The Disco - 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)'
Thirty Seconds to Mars - 'Walk On Water'
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage - 'Bartier Cardi'
The Carters - 'APES**T'
Drake - 'God's Plan'
J. Cole - 'ATM'
Migos ft. Drake - 'Walk It Talk It'
Nicki Minaj - 'Chun-Li'
Best Latin
Daddy Yankee - 'Dura'
J Balvin, Willy William - 'Mi Gente'
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - 'Dinero'
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - 'Échame La Culpa'
Maluma - 'Felices los 4'
Shakira ft. Maluma - 'Chantaje'
