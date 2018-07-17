Cardi B has led the way at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with 10 nominations.

The 'Be Careful' hitmaker - who gave birth to her daughter Kulture earlier this months - has had a record-breaking year thus far and it looks set to get even better after she swept the board with an impressive amount of nods ahead of the forthcoming music ceremony.

The 25-year-old rapper managed to bag nominations for Artist of the Year and Best New Artist, while her 'Finesse' remix with Bruno Mars received five nods - including Video of the Year and Song of the Year - and her 'Dinero' collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled is in with the shot of scooping the trophy for Best Latin Song of the Year.

'Bartier Cardi' - featuring 21 Savage - is also up for Best Hip-Hop and Best Collaboration.

Cardi is yet to comment on her impressive amount of nominations, but the usually-active social media user has been relatively quiet since becoming a mother a few weeks ago.

Jay Z and Beyonce - who released their joint album 'Everything is Love' earlier this year - followed closely behind Cardi with eight nominations across the board, with their hit song 'Apesh**' from the LP scooping Video of the Year and Best Collaboration nods.

Childish Gambino and Drake both secured seven nominations, while Bruno Mars got six, but there is an an opportunity for another artist to wiggle their way in and secure a few gongs as the Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello bagged five nods each, while Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled and Young Thug sat at the lower end with an impressive four nominations each.

The 2018 VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 20.

The nominees of the 2018 MTV VMAs in the major categories are as follows;

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left to Cry'

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - 'Havana'

The Carters - 'APES**T'

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Drake - 'God's Plan'

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Song of the Year

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - 'Havana'

Drake - 'God's Plan'

Dua Lipa - 'New Rules'

Ed Sheeran - 'Perfect'

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage - 'rockstar'

Best New Artist

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Collaboration

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line - 'Meant to Be'

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B - 'Finesse (Remix)'

The Carters - 'APES**T'

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - 'Dinero'

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid - '1-800-273-8255'

N.E.R.D & Rihanna - 'Lemon'

Push Artist of the Year

July 2018 - Chloe x Halle

June 2018 - Sigrid

May 2018 - Lil Xan

April 2018 - Hayley Kiyoko

March 2018 - Jessie Reyez

February 2018 - Tee Grizzley

January 2018 - Bishop Briggs

December 2017 - Grace VanderWaal

November 2017 - Why Don't We

October 2017 - PRETTYMUCH

September 2017 - SZA

August 2017 - Kacy Hill

July 2017 - Khalid

June 2017 - Kyle

May 2017 - Noah Cyrus

Best Pop

Ariana Grande - 'No Tears Left to Cry'

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug - 'Havana'

Demi Lovato - 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Ed Sheeran - 'Perfect'

P!nk - 'What About Us'

Shawn Mendes - 'In My Blood'

Best Dance

Avicii ft. Rita Ora - 'Lonely Together'

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - 'One Kiss'

The Chainsmokers - 'Everybody Hates Me'

David Guetta & Sia - 'Flames'

Marshmello ft. Khalid - 'Silence'

Zedd & Liam Payne - 'Get Low (Street Video)'

Best Rock

Fall Out Boy - 'Champion'

Foo Fighters - 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood'

Imagine Dragons - 'Whatever It Takes'

Linkin Park - 'One More Light'

Panic! At The Disco - 'Say Amen (Saturday Night)'

Thirty Seconds to Mars - 'Walk On Water'

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage - 'Bartier Cardi'

The Carters - 'APES**T'

Drake - 'God's Plan'

J. Cole - 'ATM'

Migos ft. Drake - 'Walk It Talk It'

Nicki Minaj - 'Chun-Li'

Best Latin

Daddy Yankee - 'Dura'

J Balvin, Willy William - 'Mi Gente'

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B - 'Dinero'

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato - 'Échame La Culpa'

Maluma - 'Felices los 4'

Shakira ft. Maluma - 'Chantaje'