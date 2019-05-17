Cardi B leads the nominations for the 2019 BET Awards with seven nods.

The 'I Like It' rapper continues her award season domination with her acclaimed album 'Invasion of Privacy' landing her a nomination for Album of the Year.

The former 'Love & Hip-Hop' star is up against R&B star Ella Mai's self-titled debut, Meek Mill's 'Championships', The Carters (Beyonce and Jay-Z) 'Everything Is Love' and Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' in the album category.

Cardi's other nominations are Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, the Viewers' Choice Award for 'I Like It' with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, Video of the Year for 'Money' and Bruno Mars collaboration 'Please Me'.

'I Like It' and 'Please Me' also earned the star two places in the Best Collaboration category.

Also up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist is Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Kash Doll and Megan Thee Stallion.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle - who was tragically shot dead outside his Marathon clothing store on March 31 - has been honoured with a posthumous nomination for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, which sees him in competition with J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and Drake.

The latter follows closely behind Cardi with a total of five nods.

The 'Passionfruit' rapper's chart-topper 'Nice For What' will battle it out with the two Cardi promos, plus Childish Gambino's 'This Is America', 'Apes**t' by The Carters and 21 Savage and J. Cole's 'A Lot'.

Drake has also received nods for Best Collaboration for his Travis Scott feature 'Sicko Mode', Video of the Year for 'Nice for What' and 'In My Feelings' is up for the Viewers' Choice prize.

Ella Mai and H.E.R. have stiff competition in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist category with Beyoncé, her younger sister Solange, SZA and Teyana Taylor all in contention for the accolade.

Whilst Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Chris Brown, John Legend and Khalid make up the nominations for Best Male.

The 2019 BET Awards take place on June 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

An abridged list of the 2019 BET Awards nominations is:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby and Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage featuring J. Cole - 'A Lot'

Cardi B and Bruno Mars - 'Please Me'

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny - 'I Like It'

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller - 'Could've Been'

Travis Scott featuring Drake - 'Sicko Mode'

Tyga featuring Offset - 'Taste'

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video of the Year:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole - 'A Lot'

Cardi B - 'Money'

Cardi B and Bruno Mars - 'Please Me'

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Drake - 'Nice for What'

The Carters - 'Apes**t'

Album of the Year:

'Invasion Of Privacy' - Cardi B

'Ella Mai' - Ella Mai

'Championships' - Meek Mill

'Everything Is Love' - The Carters

'Astroworld' - Travis Scott

BET HER

Alicia Keys - 'Raise a Man'

Ciara - 'Level Up'

H.E.R. - 'Hard Place'

Janelle Monae - 'PYNK'

Queen Naija - 'Mama's Hand'

Teyana Taylor - 'Rose in Harlem'

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny - 'I Like It'

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

Drake - 'In My Feelings'

Ella Mai - 'Trip'

J. Cole - 'Middle Child'

Travis Scott featuring Drake - 'Sicko Mode'