Cardi B leads the nominees for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 14.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker will contest for the Female Artist of the Year award alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Halsey, and is also in the running for a number of other awards, landing three nods in the Best Music Video category thanks to 'Girls Like You', her collaboration with Maroon 5, and her two offerings with J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, 'I Like It' and 'One Kiss'.

Drake has earned eight nominations, including Male Artist of the Year alongside Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes, while his 'God's Plan' is shortlisted for Song of the Year but faces competition from 'Girls Like You', Ed's 'Perfect', Post's 'Better Now' and Zeen, Maren Morris and Grey's collaboration 'The Middle'.

Best Duo/Group of the Year will be contested by 5 Seconds of Summer, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Panic! At The Disco, and twenty one pilots.

Elsewhere, four former members of Fifth Harmony - Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - will go head-to-head in the Best Solo Breakout category, with Tiffany Young completing the shortlist.

John Sykes, President of iHeartMedia Entertainment Enterprises, said of the nominations: ''It's no secret why this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees are a Who's Who of music.

''These are the artists and the songs iHeartRadio listeners couldn't get enough of this past year. It's going to be an unforgettable show.''

iHeartRadio listeners are able to vote for the winners in a number of categories, including Best Music Video, Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell, Best Lyrics, and Best Cover Song.

From now until March 7, fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

The ceremony will broadcast live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre on Fox on March 14.

Selected list of 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees:

Song of the Year:

'Better Now,' Post Malone

'Girls Like You,' Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

'God's Plan,' Drake

'Perfect,' Ed Sheeran

'The Middle,' Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

5 Seconds of Summer

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The disco

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration:

'Finesse (Remix),' Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

'Girls Like You,' Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

'I Like It,' Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

'Meant to Be,' Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

'The Middle,' Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Rock Artist of the Year:

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

Kygo

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B Artist of the Year:

Daniel Caesar

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Miguel

SZA

Producer of the Year:

David Garcia

Franke Dukes

Louis Bell

Marshmello

Noah '40' Shebib

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):

'Consequences,' Camila Cabello

'Girls Like You,' Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

'God's Plan,' Drake

'In My Blood,' Shawn Mendes

'thank u, next,' Ariana Grande

'Without Me,' Halsey

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):

'A Million Dreams,' Pink and Willow Sage

'Africa,' Weezer

'Crying in the Club,' Niall Horan

'Fast Car' Khalid

'In My Blood,' Charlie Puth

'Lucid Dreams,' Halsey

'Me, Myself & I,' Zayn

'Natural Woman,' Ariana Grande

'Rewrite the Stars,' Anne-Marie and James Arthur

'You're Still the One,' Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves

'Under Pressure,' Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger

'Your Song,' Lady Gaga

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):

'Delicate,' Taylor Swift

'Dura,' Daddy Yankee

'Finesse (Remix),' Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

'Freaky Friday,' Lil Dicky and Chris Brown

'Girls Like You,' Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

'God's Plan,' Drake

'I Like It,' Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

'One Kiss,' Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

'Psycho,' Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

'Taki Taki,' DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

'thank u, next,' Ariana Grande

'This Is America,' Childish Gambino

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):

Agnez Mo

Bhad Bhabie

Dylan Minnette

Joji

Lele Pons

Loren Gray

Mason Ramsey

Queen Naija

Tana Mongeau

Trixie Mattel

Cutest Musician's Pet (Socially Voted Category):

Asia, Lady Gaga

Edgar, Brett Eldredge

Goodwin, Sabrina Carpenter

Gracie, Lauren Jauregui

Hatchi, Perrie Edwards,

Mooshu, Alex Pall

Piggy Smallz, Ariana Grande

Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted Category):

Ally Brooke

Dinah Jane

Lauren Jauregui

Normani

Tiffany Young

Song That Left Us Shook (Socially Voted Category):

'Here Comes the Change,' Kesha

'I'll Never Love Again,' Lady Gaga

'One Day,' Logic featuring Ryan Tedder

'thank u, next,' Ariana Grande

'This Is America,' Childish Gambino

'Youth,' Shawn Mendes and Khalid