Cardi B has landed a Las Vegas residency at new venue KAOS nightclub at the Palm Springs Resort.
Cardi B has landed her own Las Vegas residency.
The 'I Like It' rapper is among a number of artists, including rapper G-Eazy, EDM star Skrillex and British duo Above And Beyond, who have been announced by the Palms Casino Resort to perform a string of shows at their newly installed ''dayclub and nightclub'' KAOS, which will launch in April.
The news was confirmed on the website for KAOS - which has benefited from a $690 million renovation of the Sin City resort - but ticket details and dates are yet to be confirmed for Cardi's shows.
Variety reports that the 26-year-old star - who has six-month-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - will kick off her stint sometime in spring and will perform around ''five or six'' shows at the venue in 2018.
The 'Money' hitmaker follows in the footsteps of the likes of Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani in having her own Vegas residency.
Meanwhile, Cardi has a number of gigs coming up, including Atlanta's Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on February 2 and the Grammy Awards on February 10.
The former 'Love and Hip-Hop' star has been nominated five times at the Grammys for Album and Best Rap Album for 'Invasion of Privacy', Record for 'I Like It', Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Girls Like You' and Rap Performance for 'Be Careful'.
Cardi, Camila Cabello, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes have been confirmed to perform at the star-studded bash at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
They will be joined by fellow nominees Janelle Monáe, and country stars Kacey Musgraves and Dan + Shay in taking to the stage.
Alicia Keys is set to host the prestigious awards ceremony.
