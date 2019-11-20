Cardi B has hailed Lady GaGa and Missy Elliot as her style icons.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker looks up to the likes of the 'Shallow' singer and the 48-year-old rapper when it comes to her fashion looks, as well as her 'Hustlers' co-star Jennifer Lopez, and fellow singer Rihanna.

Asked who her style icons are, she said: ''For me, Lady Gaga, Missy Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna.''

Cardi, 27, has previously teamed up with Fashion Nova to create her own line of clothes, and has said her favourite part of the design process is seeing the final product, as things don't always go to plan.

She said: ''Seeing the outcome, you know what I'm saying? The sketches always look good but a good outcome is the greatest, because sometimes it can be terrible.''

And although she's designed her own clothes, the most ''extravagant'' item in her wardrobe is actually a gift from her husband, Offset, with whom she has 16-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

When asked about her favourite item during an interview for Vogue's '73 Questions' series, she said: ''This Hermès bag that my husband got me for my birthday, it's so extravagant.''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously spoke about her wishes for her Fashion Nova line when it launched last year, as she wanted the items in the collection to be on par with luxury brands including Chanel and Gucci.

She said: ''I want people to be like, 'Is that Chanel? Is that Gucci? Oh, it's Fashion Nova - oh okay.'''

The 'I Like It' rapper also revealed she wants women wearing her fashion line to look ''radiant and sexy''.

She shared: ''Every little detail to me matters. I want to make these women look so happy - so radiant, sexy, so corporate and poppin'. I want them to look like they're wearing Gucci and Prada, but they're not, they're wearing my line.''