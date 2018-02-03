Cardi B has joked she's not pregnant she's just ''getting fat.''

The 25-year-old singer was taken back when an upfront fan asked her if she was expecting a little one - referring to it as a ''Kylie Jenner secret'' - after she recently uploaded a video of her singing and dancing on Instagram, but rather than take the comment to heart, she hit back by claiming she has just piled on some pounds.

Referencing the rumours that Kylie is pregnant but is yet to confirm, the fan asked: ''Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking.''

To which Cardi hit back: ''no bitch I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cardi has been engaged to Migos rapper Offset since October last year, and although the pair would love to get married toward the end of this year, they don't think they will be able to fit it into their hectic schedules, as they need ''two weeks'' off to enjoy both a wedding and a honeymoon.

She said recently: ''You want to know the thing about is. I really want to get married around the fall time, I love the fall time. But I keep getting, 'Do you want to do tour around this time?' 'Hey do you want to do this around this time?' And it's just like - I'm touring, I'm putting out an album. He's touring, putting out an album.

''It's not only about the wedding date. It's not just one day. It's gotta be a whole almost two weeks type of thing. We want a honeymoon. Do we even have time for that?

''We're really into our careers in our lives ... We are really workaholics. It's crazy.''

It comes after the 'Bodack Yellow' hitmaker revealed she had extravagant plans for her big day.

She said: ''It's gonna be extravagant. You know, we're both rappers. We're both artists, so it has to be a very extravagant wedding.''