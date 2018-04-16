Cardi B was joined on stage by the likes of Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy at Coachella on Sunday (15.04.18).

The 25-year-old rapper - who recently revealed she's expecting her first child with Migos star Offset - showed off her growing baby bump as she performed G-Eazy's song 'No Limit'.

Welcoming the 28-year-old rapper on stage, Cardi complained: ''I'm running out of breath. You know my pregnant ass. I need some friends to help me out. Give it up for my friend G-Eazy.''

Cardi subsequently reflected on her remarkable rise to fame.

She said: ''Let me tell you something: When God put you somewhere, he's the only one who can take you out.''

Cardi also performed the track 'She Bad' with YG, and she made a point of repeating the lyrics ''that ass'' throughout.

She joked: ''And that's how I got pregnant, y'all. Just like that.''

Chance The Rapper also joined the pregnant star on stage at the annual music festival in California, where they performed 'Best Life', which received a huge ovation from the crowd.

Cardi's Coachella debut came shortly after Nicki Minaj snapped back at her fellow New Yorker in their ongoing feud.

Nicki admitted to being ''hurt'' after Cardi suggested she had re-recorded her verse on 'Motorsport' - their collaboration with Migos - in an effort to one-up her.

She explained: ''When I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, 'Thank you.'

''The first interview [Cardi] did after 'MotorSport' came out, it just really hurt me 'cause she looked so aggravated and angry ... I kind of felt ambushed.''