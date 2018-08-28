Cardi B is obsessed with her daughter's lips.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has admitted she can't stop staring at her little girl Kulture's mouth because it's the most perfect shape she's ever seen.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote: ''KK lips are literally like this (lips emoji) ... Sooo pretty my baby (sic),'' followed by a red heart emoji.

The 25-year-old rapper is besotted with her six-week-old daughter, whom she has with her husband Offset, and recently admitted that looking into her eyes gives her ''strength'' but also makes her very emotional.

She said: ''When my babygirl locks eyes with me the strength and emotions i get it's unexplainable. I love this baby so much and i know she loves me too . Soo deep in love I can't find the words (sic).''

Although the tiny tot melts her mother's heart, Kulture already has a bit of an attitude as she's started sticking her middle finger up at everyone all the time.

Cardi explained: ''Minutes after my daughter was born she was sticking out her middle finger and she stay doing it now all the time She Soo disrespectful wonder where she got it from ? (sic)''

This isn't the first time Cardi has commented on her little girl's attitude as she recently admitted that she can be quite ''spicy'' at times - especially when she's hungry.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Be Careful' hitmaker uploaded a meme of a woman glaring at the camera and wrote: ''My daughter when I take too long to get her food.''

She added: ''My child's been very very spicy today. It's cool though I can handle it.''