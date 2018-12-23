Cardi B has admitted she is filled with ''so much pressure and anxiety'' to deliver a great second album after her debut LP received great acclaim.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker admits she is nervous about her next LP after all the tracks on her debut album, 'Invasion of Privacy', were certified gold or higher in the United States by the the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
After hearing the news, she wrote on Twitter: ''BIG MOMMA BARDI !! Im happy my album is amazing but I got sooo much pressure and anxiety cause I know I gotta kill it with my second one (sic)''
Back in September, soon after the arrival of her daughter Kulture - who she has with estranged husband Offset, Cardi admitted she felt guilty that she hadn't been in the recording studio for two days.
She shared: ''I missed two days in the studio!Its Kulture fault,her eyes be telling me ''don't go momma '' ... Sooooo much work , soooo little time. I shall finish though (sic)''
Cardi previously teased she was planning on unveiling at least five new tracks, which didn't make her debut album 'Invasion Of Privacy'.
In an Instagram live, she said at the time: ''There's about five songs that I was supposed to put on 'Invasion Of Privacy' but they didn't fit and make sense. So I'm gonna put it on this project that I really want to put out on September 1st, but I'm missing like four or five songs. I got four or five songs I gotta finish for this project and I got like six features I still got to do [for other artists].''
