Cardi B says she's ''a little scared'' about the coronavirus outbreak.

The 27-year-old star has addressed the ongoing global spreading of the flu-like disease in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video as she posted a shout out to politicians to take the matter seriously.

She ranted in the clip: ''Government, let me tell y'all motherf***ers something, I don't know what the f**k this coronavirus is about.

''I don't understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China ... I ain't gonna front, a b***h is scared. I'm a little scared.

''S**t got me panicking ... a lot of you motherf***ers think it's a joke, like I was thinking, right?''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker even claimed she's started hoarding supplies to make sure she's prepared.

She captioned the video: ''Ya keep playing I'm deadass F***IN SCARED. I'm stocking up on food (sic)''

Cardi's comments come just hours after it was revealed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed until October due to the outbreak.

In a statement, organisers said: ''At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.

''While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.

''Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honoured for the rescheduled October dates.

''Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.''