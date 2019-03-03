Cardi B is a good influence on her rapper boyfriend Offset.

The Migos rapper has changed a lot in the time he has been with the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker, according to Offset's ex Shya L'amour.

Shya is the mother to Offset's oldest child Kalea and according to TMZ, Offset and his current wife Cardi are both developing a good relationship with the child.

Offset made a series of grand gestures as of late to win his wife back, including crashing her live set with thousands of flowers and he insists he doesn't regret it at all as he would have done anything to get Cardi back.

He said: ''I'd jump out the window trying to get her back, with a parachute on my back. You gotta fight for what you believe in and what you love. It ain't no joke and it ain't social media fun. You might have looked at me as being selfish onstage, but I'm just trying to get what's mine. I'm ready to look stupid, I'm ready to take this shot in the back ... You could say what you need to say, and you could hate me now, which a lot of people seem like they do. I'll take that because I messed up. At the same time, I ain't perfect. I only know a couple of ways. Pull up, I need to see you, and talk to you. You could beat me up, punch me, but it's gotta be addressed. And we got a child, so it's a whole other ball game. A beautiful daughter, and a daughter missing their father is different.''