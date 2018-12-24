Cardi B has insisted she and Offset are not back together and that she went to Puerto Rico with her estranged husband because she needed sex.
The 'Money' rapper took to her Instagram Live over the weekend to explain that her recent trip with her estranged Migos star husband - with whom she has five-month-old daughter Kulture - was not them rekindling their relationship romantically and that she simply needed to fulfil her sexual urges.
She told her followers: ''I just had to get f*****, that's all.
''B***h feels baptised. ''I came back to f****** life, b***h.''
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker had previously taken to the social media app to admit she was missing sex with her other half, saying: ''I Miss the D.''
Cardi's claim she isn't reuniting properly with Offset comes after he hinted he'll ''change his ways'' following their getaway.
The former couple split up a few weeks ago, and since then the 'Walk It Talk It' hitmaker has been determined to win back the 26-year-old star, even
turning up at one of her concerts to beg for her forgiveness.
Cardi seemed adamant that they wouldn't get back together, before the pair were spotted enjoying some sun on the back of a jet ski in the Caribbean island this weekend.
Shortly after the holiday, Offset took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from his 27th birthday - in which he wore a $11,000,
custom-made Laurel Dewitt Swarovski crystal ski mask and matching jacket - and quoted lyrics from the late Michael Jackson's hit 'Man in
the Mirror'.
He wrote: ''I M S E A R C H I N G F O R T H E
''M A N I N T H E M I R R O R
''I M T E L L I N G H I M T O
''C H A N G E H I S W A Y S (sic)''
Though it's unknown whether Offset's lyrical reference had anything to do with his ongoing marital problems.
