Cardi B has been indicted on charges stemming from an altercation at a strip club in New York in August 2018.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker was originally charged with two misdemeanour offences of assault and reckless endangerment last year after allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York.

But now, according to TMZ, she's been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including two felonies, in connection with the alleged incident.

The publication reports Cardi has been indicted on 14 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, as well as misdemeanour reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

When the 26-year-old rapper was arrested over the allegations in October, it was claimed she'd ordered an attack on bartenders and sisters Jade and Baddie G - who claim they were injured during the alleged brawl when Cardi's people began throwing bottles and chairs - after mistakingly accusing Jade of sleeping with her husband Offset, with whom she has 11-month-old daughter Kulture.

The grand jury indictment supersedes Cardi's previous two charges, and comes as she rejected a plea deal in April which would have given her a conditional discharge in return for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanour.

Last month, prosecution sources told TMZ they decided to take the matter to the grand jury because of information they discovered during their investigation, but would not reveal specifics about the case.

Lawyers for the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker have insisted Cardi didn't injure anyone during the alleged incident.

Previously, Cardi denied the allegations against her and accused the sisters of seeking publicity.