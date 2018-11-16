Cardi B finds it ''really hard'' to disconnect.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker admits she can find it tough to take time away from the spotlight but credits her husband Offset for knowing exactly what she needs.

She said: ''It's really hard for me to disconnect, but you know, my husband he was just like, 'You know what? You need to go, you need a vacation.' So he actually flew me out to the Dominican Republic and he took away my phone.''

The 26-year-old rapper - who welcomed her first child, Kulture Kiari, four months ago - says her body ''shut down'' from the overwhelming nature of her work.

She added to E! News: ''My body actually shut down from all the work and I've been very overwhelmed cause I was trying to lose weight in the beginning and then now I'm trying to gain the weight. It's been so hard to gain the weight back because my appetite has been so down and it's just so much, but the work at least is getting done.''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously admitted she feels like she's ''losing her mind'' sometimes.

Responding to reports Selena Gomez has entered treatment for an ''emotional breakdown'', she said: ''When I met her, she was such a sweet, adorable person. She's really what you see. She's really a sweetheart. I just want to let her know, Girl, you're beautiful, you're rich and hold on because even sometimes I feel like I'm losing my mind. I just got to pray hard to God and get away from social media.''