Cardi B's debut album 'Invasion of Privacy' has become the most streamed female rap album on Spotify after surpassing 2.8 billion streams.
Her hit song 'I Like It' raked up 974,657,660 streams by itself, contributing to Cardi's latest achievement.
Chart Data announced the news on Sunday (29.12.19) on Twitter.
The music analysts tweeted: ''.@iamcardib's 'Invasion of Privacy' has now surpassed 2.8 billion streams on Spotify.
''It's the most streamed female rap album in the platform's history. (sic)''
Following its release in April 2018, Cardi's album went on to win a Grammy Award for the Best Rap Album and Cardi became the first female rapper to be named Songwriter of the Year at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.
The 'Please Me' hitmaker used her acceptance speech to talk about how it has taken her team and her loved ones to commend her on her work ethic and chart success to make her realise how well she's doing.
Speaking on stage at the ceremony, Cardi - who has 17-month-old daughter Kulture with her husband, Migos rapper Offset - said: ''I just want to say I'm very grateful. Sometimes I feel like I'm not doing too much because when it comes to female rappers, it's like you're never doing too much or they're always pitting you against another female rapper.
''People on my team are like, 'Cardi, you're crazy. You won a Grammy. Cardi, all your songs are charting.' [With] everybody saying I'm not this or that, sometimes I gotta see it and feel it for myself because it's hard. Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my ass off ... Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honour for me.''
