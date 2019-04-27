Cardi B has had her vagina lasered, and shared the footage on her Instagram Story.
Cardi B has had her vagina lasered.
The 26-year-old rapper took to her Instagram story on Friday (26.04.19) to share a video of herself undergoing the procedure in which pubic hair is removed with the use of a laser.
In the clip - which features several emojis plastered over her genitals to keep things relatively PG - she said: ''[Getting] my f***ing vagina lasered. I'm not going out hairy, I'm not shaving p***y, nothing!''
Cardi had the procedure performed at the Rejúve Face & Body Spa in New York City.
This isn't the first time the 'I Like It' hitmaker has shared the personal content with her fans, as in February she uploaded a clip to social media of herself asking her husband Offset if he wanted to watch her have the procedure done.
She asked him: ''Do you wanna see me get my vagina lasered?''
And after he declined, she added: ''I'm scared.''
To which the Migos star then replied: ''Don't be scared. It's a beautiful thing, baby.''
Meanwhile, Cardi - who has nine-month-old daughter Kulture with Offset - recently insisted her tot is like a ''slice of heaven''.
She said: ''She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend.
''She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's is slice of heaven.''
Despite this, Cardi finds it tough trying to balance her successful music career with the stresses of raising a child.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker also explained that while she initially wanted to hire a nanny to help raise Kulture, she ultimately had a change of heart.
She added: ''You're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them.
''You cannot just travel with your baby all the time, like they get sick.''
