Cardi B still has ''so much work to do'' on her album.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker only gave birth to her daughter Kulture, whom she has with her husband Offset, five weeks ago but she has wasted no time getting back into the studio because she needs to make cash to feed her little one.

However, although she's spending every night in the recording studio, she has admitted she's stressing about how much work she still has left to do.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (19.08.18) night, the 25-year-old rapper said: ''Sooooo much work , soooo little time. I shall finish though (sic)''

The brunette beauty previously teased she was going to unveil at least five new tracks, which didn't make her debut album 'Invasion Of Privacy', on September 1.

In an Instagram live, she said: ''There's about five songs that I was supposed to put on 'Invasion Of Privacy' but they didn't fit and make sense. So I'm gonna put it on this project that I really want to put out on September 1st, but I'm missing like four or five songs. I got four or five songs I gotta finish for this project and I got like six features I still got to do [for other artists].''

Cardi was hit with backlash when she said that she had gone back to work just three weeks after giving birth but she admitted that she needed to stay relevant.

She tweeted at the time: ''Work. Today I'm going to finally step out and hit the studio. Cook up some new music for yaa (sic)''

She previously said she was worried her career would be over now she's a mother.

She explained: ''A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career. [When I told people]. It was like, 'You can't do this. This might f**k up your career.'''