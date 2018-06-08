Cardi B has rainbow hair.

The 'Be Careful' hitmaker has been feeling a little fed up recently as she's starting to feel uncomfortable now that she's just weeks away from giving birth to her first child, whom she's expecting with her fiance Offset, but she decided to pull herself together and inject some colour into her life this week as she slipped into a multicoloured wig, a pair of matching killer heels and a figure-hugging white dress for a night out.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday (07.06.18), the 25-year-old rapper uploaded a photograph of her noticeable look with the caption: ''Big Momma.''

Her decision to dress up comes just days after she said she wanted to ''hibernate'' because nothing was fitting her properly and all of her shoes were giving her pain.

She said: ''I'm at this point in life, that like I don't wanna wear no heels, I don't wanna wear no sneakers. I just want to be barefoot all day. I don't want to wear a bra. I don't want to wear wigs. I don't want to talk to people.

''If you want to have conversation with me, talk to me about food. I don't want to do s**t. I don't even want to look at people. I just want to hibernate like a d**n bear.''

The 'I Like It' hitmaker has also been struggling to shave her vagina because her baby belly is now blocking her view and she has to set up a mirror to help her out.

She initially posted on Twitter: ''Sad news: I can't see my vagina anymore.''

After discovering her tweet had gained over 230,000 likes from her 3.22 million followers, Cardi posted: ''SMH 200K likes on this tweet ? I guess ya love when I'm miserable. You know how hard it is to shave my vagina? literally have to put one leg up in the sink while i look in the mirror facefront .I hate all of yaaa [sic]''