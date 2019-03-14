Cardi B has a ''voice'' in her head.

The 26-year-old rapper has revealed she often has a conversation with herself inside her head which causes her to zone out of real life interactions, and has asked her followers on social media for help after the problem resulted in several fans claiming she was rude after meeting her.

During an Instagram Live, Cardi said: ''Hey ya'll, so I'm having a problem right, like a lot of people be saying 'Oh I met Cardi B and I don't know if she like me or not because she was looking at me like if I'm crazy ...' but that's not the problem.

''The problem is that I have a voice in my head that when I'm talking to people, it just start having a conversation with me and I be replying back.''

Cardi then went on to describe an example of a conversation she has had with herself, which included the voice in her head asking mundane questions.

She added: ''Like, you could be talking to me and the voice in my head ... will start asking me questions like, 'Hey what happened to that green Balenciaga shirt that you wore the other day?' And then I'll reply back in my head like, 'I don't know b***h. I think I left it at my grandma's house.'''

The 'I Like It' hitmaker doesn't know why she's experiencing the issue, but insisted she doesn't mean to come across as rude to her fans.

She continued: ''I'm really not paying attention because the voice in my head is f***ing talking to me. I don't know if that s**t happen to people, that s**t be happening to me, so I just be looking at you [with a look] 'cause ... I'm having a whole conversation in my f***ing thoughts. That's why.''