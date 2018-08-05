Cardi B is ''officially a part of the rich people club'' after hanging out with the Kardashians.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker took to Instagram to post a selfie with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West and quipped she would be selling Kris' napkins on eBay.

She captioned the photo: ''Im officially apart of the rich people club!! I'm not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I'm selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!! (sic)''

Kris uploaded the picture to her own Instagram account and added: ''Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently became a mother and a source previously revealed she is ''obsessed'' with her daughter Kulture.

The insider said: ''Cardi was so excited to have the baby early and has been nothing but head over heels with her baby girl. She had a smooth delivery and the baby was definitely ready to be here early. Cardi is obsessed with Kulture and is already very attached and overprotective. She has let her family and a few friends see the baby, but has mainly been spending a lot of time alone at home with Offset. Offset has been very helpful because he's been through this before and knows the ropes. Cardi loves him even more after seeing him hold their baby girl.''

Cardi previously revealed that Kulture requires ''all day, all night attention''.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''Lmaaaoooo too funny. Thank you everybody for the congrats we really apreciated.Thank you to family and friends that's been hitting me up checking on me .It's been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day ,all day ,all night attention .I love you guys. Thanking all my fans as well for the love and support .I love you guys !! I'll try to post more often . (sic)''