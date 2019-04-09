Cardi B says she had no ''other choices'' when she decided to become a stripper.

The 'Please Me' singer - who recently admitted she's ''not proud'' of the things she did to ''survive'' when she was an exotic dancer - insisted she shouldn't be judged for her past.

Speaking at Beautycon, she said: ''Don't let people judge you,'' she said. ''A lot of people said, 'You don't have to strip. You have other choices.'

''No the f**k I didn't. [Would I change anything? The f**k no.''

Her comments come after Jennifer Lopez revealed she asked Cardi to be in upcoming drama 'Hustlers' - which follows a group of strippers who rob their wealthy Wall Street clients - because she already knew so much about the ''world'' of strippers.

She recently said: ''I called her and asked her if she wanted to do the movie.

''She knew so much about this world already that hit home for her... There is no shame in what your path is to get to where you want to be.''

''We think we know what everyone else's life feels like, but we don't.''

The 'Second Act' star revealed the offer she made after a video resurfaced of her confessing she ''drugged and robbed'' men who wanted to sleep with her.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, she wrote: ''I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a better living.

''I never claim to be a perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s**t.

''I'm a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.''