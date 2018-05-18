Cardi B feels ''so grateful'' after her fiancé Offset survived a car crash.

The 25-year-old rapper - who is pregnant with the star's baby - took to Twitter to declare her love for her significant other after he was hospitalised following a smash in Atlanta which wrecked his motor.

She wrote: ''Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way I love you @OffsetYRN (sic)''

The 26-year-old hip hop star was admitted to the medical facility with minor injuries following the incident but was later released.

Cardi is said to have rushed to Offset's side after hearing about the collision.

The rapper's green Dodge Challenger was badly damaged and was towed away afterwards.

Law enforcement revealed no police or emergency medical workers were called to the crash scene and no accident report was taken.

Following the incident, Cardi tweeted Offset saying: ''i love him Soo much. (sic)'' She also added three prayer emojis.

Offset's car crash comes just a week after he reportedly had a $150,000 chain stolen from his hotel room after the Met Gala.

A source said at the time: ''They had left the door open so people could come in and out of the room.

''The door was left open even when they weren't in the room.''

Cardi previously confirmed the pair are expecting a baby girl, shortly after she hinted at the baby's sex at the Met Gala.

She said: ''Oh, she wants to fight me! [My dress weighs] about 35 pounds plus baby. It's OK though, I used to go up the project stairs. Shorty weighs three and a half pounds. She do! She do weigh three and a half pounds. That's pretty good for seven months because I was born five pounds.''