Cardi B went out with her husband Offset just hours after she revealed they were ''working'' on their relationship.
Cardi B enjoyed a night out with her husband Offset after she revealed they were ''working'' on their relationship.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker was seen leaving the Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday night (01.02.19).
The couple didn't seem that tactile but spent most of the night close to each other as they chatted with other guests including Migos' Quavo.
Cardi B had previously revealed the couple are working on their marriage for the sake of their daughter Kulture, six months.
She said: ''We're just taking things slow. We have a baby right now. That's like our real big focus. I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing. It's just like - to make things perfect ... it takes time. You know, f***ing and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it's a marriage and there's a child involved and family involved ... I feel like we just really are a very regular couple. We just do regular things. I just feel like: We're famous ... we're really popular right now - I just don't know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal. Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal.''
Offset has been ''trying to convince'' Cardi to take him back ever since they split up in December with various grand gestures.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.