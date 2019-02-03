Cardi B enjoyed a night out with her husband Offset after she revealed they were ''working'' on their relationship.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker was seen leaving the Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday night (01.02.19).

The couple didn't seem that tactile but spent most of the night close to each other as they chatted with other guests including Migos' Quavo.

Cardi B had previously revealed the couple are working on their marriage for the sake of their daughter Kulture, six months.

She said: ''We're just taking things slow. We have a baby right now. That's like our real big focus. I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing. It's just like - to make things perfect ... it takes time. You know, f***ing and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it's a marriage and there's a child involved and family involved ... I feel like we just really are a very regular couple. We just do regular things. I just feel like: We're famous ... we're really popular right now - I just don't know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal. Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal.''

Offset has been ''trying to convince'' Cardi to take him back ever since they split up in December with various grand gestures.