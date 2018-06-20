Cardi B was warned having a baby could ''f**k up'' her career.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is currently expecting her first child with her fiance Offset and she admitted she was worried when she found out she was expecting because of her chart success, especially after she was advised by friends and her team that it wouldn't be a good idea.

She admitted: ''A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career.

''[When I told people]. It was like, 'You can't do this. This might f**k up your career.' ''

After news of her pregnancy leaked out, Atlantic Records recommended Cardi worked on her new album away from New York to avoid distractions but she was too tired to concentrate when she got into a Los Angeles recording studio.

She said: ''We were making green juice and coffee. I used to tell God, 'Please don't make me sleepy.' ''

She eventually confessed her pregnancy to the sound engineer and asked him and the recording team just to follow her where she had appearances booked to work as and when they were able to, and she impressed label bosses with her stamina.

Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman said: ''All of the creative team kind of followed her around the country, from L.A. to Miami to Atlanta to New York, back to Atlanta.

''I was blown away by her stamina, plus her inner strength and her creative instincts.''

The 25-year-old star is just weeks away from giving birth and plans to be back on the road to support Bruno Mars on tour in September, and she's intending to take the tot out on the road with her.

She told the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine: ''What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby.

''Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, make-up done, performing.

''I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter.''

While Cardi has clear ideas of how she wants to raise her baby, she's not sure about posting pictures of her daughter online.

She admitted: ''I'm iffy about it. My feelings get hurt when people online talking about family members. I think I'll kill somebody if somebody talking about my child like that.''