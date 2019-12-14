Cardi B gifted Offset $500,000 for his birthday.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker dropped the hefty sum of money to mark her husband's 28th birthday on Saturday (14.12.19).

Taking to his Instagram stories to post a video of the stacks of money, he said: ''Bday gift 500K from my wife ... Man, this is my birthday gift. This girl is crazy.''

To surprise Offset with the present, Cardi put the money in the bridge.

She said: ''You got every car, you got every jewellery, you got everything. What else can I give someone that got everything ... the fridge!''

When Offset tried to refuse the money, Cardi insisted to him: ''I know I don't have to give you the money but I don't know what to give you, so I suppose I give you the money. You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewellery, you could buy me more Birkin bags. S**t, you could do whatever the f**k you want. I love you, muah. (sic)''

Cardi previously revealed she decided to stay with her husband Offset after he was unfaithful to her because she ''believes in forgiveness''.

She explained: ''When me and my husband got into our issues - you know, he cheated and everything - and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it's real-life s**t. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything.''