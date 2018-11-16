Cardi B can't stop losing weight and it is making her feel ''really depressed''.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker is finding it frustrating that she can't put on any weight as she loves her curves but says her poor appetite is stopping her from getting bigger.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, she said: ''I cannot stop losing weight. And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami so I could curve my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight, but now I can't gain weight because I have a terrible appetite. I can literally go 24 hours without eating.

''I used to be skinny when I was a teenager. I used to hate it and I hate it now. That's been really depressing me, making me sad, my weight ... and then my t**s got saggy, but I still like my t**s. I have my six pack right now, but I need my thighs though.''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed she doesn't post pictures of her baby daughter Kulture on social media because there are ''too many mean people'' online.

She said: ''One day, soon. I'm scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there. Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She's so precious. There's a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She's my little buggy.''