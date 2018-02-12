Cardi B has insisted she feels ''equal to a man'' in the music industry.

The 'Bodack Yellow' hitmaker has revealed that she believes men and women are equal when it comes to making music, as she says ''anything a man can do'' she can do too, including topping the charts.

She said: I'm equal to a n****. Anything a man can do, I can do. I can finesse, I can hustle. We have the same freedom. I was top of the charts. I'm a woman and I did that. I do feel equal to a man.''

Cardi, 25, also revealed she classes herself as a feminist, and slammed the idea that only women who ''have a degree'' can use the term, as she believes the term is much more ''simple'' than it is perceived.

Speaking to i-D magazine, she said: ''Being a feminist is such a great thing and some people feel like someone like me can't be as great as that. But then some people are smart but they don't have no common sense. They think feminism is great and only a woman that can speak properly, that has a degree, who is a boss, a businessperson ... they think only Michelle Obama can be a feminist. But being a feminist is real simple; it's that a woman can do things the same as a man.''

The 'Bartier Cardi' singer's confident helped her skyrocket to the top of the charts with her 2017 single 'Bodack Yellow'.

Recently, the star revealed she is proud that hip-hop is ''always'' in the charts, and is thrilled to see her genre of music ''controlling the music industry''.

She said: ''In America, I always look at the charts. Hip-hop is always there. We are controlling the music industry. We control the fashion world. I don't give a f**k if the fashion comes from a runway or if a Caucasian woman is walking it, once a coloured person wears something, that's when everybody wants to wear it.''