Cardi B got her husband Offset out of a motoring ticket earlier this week after she FaceTimed the police officer and agreed to have her picture with him.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker intervened when the Migos rapper was stopped by cops on Monday (02.07.18) by speaking to the policeman via video message and helping to diffuse the situation.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 26-year-old rapper said: ''W H E N G O D S H O W S Y O U N O B I T C H C O M P A R E S !!!!!!! Just got let go on a pull over for a FaceTime pic with my wife (SHES THE BEST) (sic).''

This isn't the first time the 25-year-old beauty has stuck up for her husband - whom she secretly married last year - when it comes to problems on the road as she took to her Twitter account last month to confirm that Offset had been involved in a car crash in Atlanta but insisted it wasn't his fault because there was a ''crackhead'' on the road.

She said at the time: ''Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself.

''But God do unexplainable things! Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real. (sic)''

Shortly after the news of the crash emerged, Cardi wrote: ''Sooo grateful and happy today .God be giving messages in the weirdest way I love you @OffsetYRN (sic)''

The hip hop star was admitted to hospital with minor injuries, but his green Dodge Challenger was written off.