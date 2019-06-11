Cardi B was ''emotional all day'' as she celebrated her daughter Kulture turning 11 months old on Monday (10.06.19).

The 'Press' rapper took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of her baby girl and gushed about how ''madly, overly in love'' she is with Kulture, and she also thanked her father Offset for helping bring her into their lives.

Alongside a snap of their little girl holding a pair of sunglasses, Cardi gushed on Instagram: ''My baby 11 months and I can't handle it what's wrong with me ? I been emotional all day I'm fine,I'm fine ,I'm fine .Im madly ,overly in love with my child Thanks @offsetyrn . (sic)''

The mother-of-one also shared a picture of Kulture looking grownup as she sat upright in a folding chair.

She captioned the adorable photo: ''My baby KULTURE (sic)'', and added lots of crying face and smiley face with half-open eyes emojis.

The 'Hustlers' star also shared a picture of her holding Kulture at the MetLife Stadium in New York last week, before her performance at Summer Jam.

On her Instagram Stories, she shared: ''My baby 11 months today. I'm happy but emotional.''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker then posted a video of her daughter walking with her stroller, and wrote: ''I'm emotional today and I can't help it. My baby growing.''

Kulture's Migos rapper daddy also took to his Instagram page to post a touching tribute to his ''beautiful blessing'' and called her ''daddy's girl''.

He wrote alongside a picture of the pair sharing a hug and kiss: ''My Kulture is getting so big. 1 in a month u beautiful blessing from God #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU (sic)''

Cardi waited until her little girl was seven months old before sharing the first full photograph of her online.

The 'Please Me' rapper had previously vowed not to publish pictures of Kulture with her face on display, after she revealed she turned down a seven figure sum to have Kulture's first baby snaps shared with the world.

However, in February, the 26-year-old star took to Instagram to share a throwback of the tot when she was three months old laying next to her father Offset - who the 'I Like It' hitmaker married in 2017 - on a sofa and looking up to her mom.

Cardi also previously admitted that she didn't like sharing snaps of Kulture on social media because there are ''too many mean people'' online, who she wants to protect her daughter from.

She said: ''One day, soon.

''I'm scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there.

''Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She's so precious.

''There's a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She's my little buggy.''