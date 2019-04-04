Cardi B has been nominated for an impressive 21 prizes at the Billboard Music Awards 2019.
The 'Please Me' rapper will compete against herself in three categories with 'I Like It' and Maroon 5 feature 'Girls Like You' up for Top 100 Song, Top Selling Song and Top Collaboration.
The 26-year-old star is also up for Top Artist, Top Rap Song for 'I Like It' and Top Rap Album for 'Invasion of Privacy, Top Female Artist and more.
Cardi has just missed out on a record set by The Chainsmokers and Drake in 2017, which saw them nominated for 22 prizes.
Following closely behind is rappers Drake and Post Malone, with 17 nominations each.
The pair will go head-to-head with Cardi, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott to be crowned Top Artist, whilst they also received nods for Top Male Artist, along with Travis, Ed Sheeran and the late hip-hop star XXXTENTACION, and Top Billboard 200 Artist.
The latter - who died in June 2018 - has received a total of 10 posthumous nominations, including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist.
Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' soundtrack 'Shallow' has been nominated for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Top Selling Song and Top Soundtrack.
The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker is also up for Top Song Sales Artist.
Elsewhere, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Juice WRLD, Lil Baby and Bazzi have been shortlisted for Top New Artist.
The nominations were announced by the ceremony's host Kelly Clarkson and country duo Dan + Shay - who are up for seven awards, including Top Country Artist and Billboard Chart Achievement - on NBC's 'Today' on Thursday (04.04.19).
The 'Because of You' hitmaker returns to the gig for a second year running.
The Billboard Music Awards 2019 take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1.
An abridged list of the nominations is as follows:
Top Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top New Artist
Dan + Shay
Drake
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Dua Lipa
Bazzi
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Dua Lipa
Ella Mai
Top Male Artist
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Ed Sheeran
XXXTENTACION
Top Female Artist
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Ella Mai
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
Travis Scott
XXXTENTACION
Top 100 Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Juice WRLD
Post Malone
Top Streaming Song Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Ariana Grande
Post Malone
XXXTENTACION
Top Song Sales
Drake
Ariana Grande
Imagine Dragons
Lady Gaga
Post Malone
